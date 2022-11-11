DWP Live Leverages Barco Projection, Disguise to Bring Planet Earth to Audiences

DWP Live (opens in new tab) was recently engaged to provide projection support for the U.S. premiere event of “The Way of the Rain (TWOTR): Hope for the Earth” on October 22, at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, TX.

The DWP Live team projected TWOTR’s “Mother Earth” film onto the stage, choir, and orchestra throughout the performance of “Hope for the Earth” with disguise media servers and Barco projectors. Specifically, DWP Live used two Barco UDX 4k32 projectors and two disguise 4x4 media servers for the event.

(Image credit: DWP Live)

“We’re grateful to this important partnership for allowing us to be part of such impactful performances and events for the last six years,” said Whetstone. “As a member of TWOTR’s advisory board, this presentation was particularly meaningful in promoting public awareness and support for the protection of our Earth, and we are proud to help bring another memorable TWOTR event to life.”

Presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and EarthX Film, the performance tells the artistic story about the formation of the Universe and Planet Earth while calling attention to the earth’s vulnerability brought on by climate change and included spoken word by Robert Redford. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra accompanied this multidisciplinary environmental performance and was conceived and directed by Sibylle Szaggars Redford in collaboration with composer Tim Janis and performance film artist Floyd Thomas McBee.