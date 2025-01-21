Here Is How d&b audiotechnik Is Redefining Acoustic Possibilities (Again)

d&b audiotechnik unveiled En-Space Custom Rooms, a customization service and extension to the capabilities of En-Space, the virtual acoustics engine of the d&b Soundscape immersive audio ecosystem. Custom Rooms is designed to enable organizations, creatives and artists to recreate their specific signature acoustics in any environment. This innovative offering, available now, marks a significant advancement in customised audio experiences.



"Our ongoing mission at d&b is to continually push the boundaries of audio technology to enhance creativity and the listening experience. The En-Space Custom Room Concept adds a powerful combination of flexibility and customization for our customers," said Robb Allan, principal product manager, Soundscape at d&b. "Combined with our easy-to-use approach to electro-acoustics, Custom Rooms will allow users to transform spaces sonically using detailed responses from a specific concert hall or interesting reverberant space.”

[Exploring the Evolution of Audio]



"For customers who want to recreate the acoustic ambience of a specific venue, such as a classical concert hall, within Soundscape, we now offer a comprehensive custom measurement service," explained Simon Heinze, senior product designer virtual acoustics at d&b. "This service involves performing an En-Space measurement at the designated venue using our bespoke loudspeakers and measurement equipment. The resulting data is made available exclusively to the customer but can also, with agreement, be shared with other users in the d&b library.”



En-Space Custom Rooms revolutionises the creation of acoustic environments, offering unparalleled flexibility and customisation. A service provided by d&b, it allows the creation of bespoke acoustic signatures for individual clients, using the comprehensive En-Space measurement method. Three new additional En-Space room slots, available on every DS100 Signal Engine, extend the creative possibilities, while easy installation of custom signatures via web remote and controllability via Open Sound Control (OSC), streamline the user experience. In addition, the ability to transfer Custom Rooms to any environment allows customers to realise their sonic vision in a variety of settings, meeting a range of creative and technical requirements.

[Pro AV Takes Center Stage in Sports Bars and Live Music Venues]



To further enhance the versatility of the En-Space module, d&b is also introducing the d&b En-Space Control plug-in, designed to integrate seamlessly into a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) or other plug-in host environment. This tool allows sound engineers and designers to control all En-Space parameters on the DS100 platform via the AES70, Open Control Architecture (OCA) protocol, facilitating real-time parameter adjustments and precise automation workflows. The plug-in allows DAWs to record En-Space parameters as automation envelopes or snapshots, making it a powerful addition to the creative toolkit of anyone working with d&b Soundscape.