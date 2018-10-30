Harman Unveils New AMX Control, Room Scheduling Panel Lineup

The What: Harman Professional Solutions has launched a new lineup of control and room scheduling interfaces from its AMX family of products: the new AMX Modero G5 Touch Panels and AMX Acendo Book Room Scheduling Panels. To better serve its customers, AMX has completely refined its touchpanel product lines to create a single, five-model lineup that draws on the best features of its Modero X and Modero S control panels, Acendo Book room scheduling panels, and G5 and G4 processing engines.

The What Else: The new models aim to simplify ordering, support, and technical updates by offering customers a software-configurable choice of control or room scheduling functionality (7- and 10-inch wall mount models). The new touchpanels are available in tabletop and wall-mount models, with 7-, 10-, and 20-inch screen sizes.

“We are truly excited to consolidate the best features of our control and scheduling panel family into a single, five-model lineup,” said Michael Saadeh, Harman Professional Solutions product manager, video and control. “With this move, we are also able to enhance our interfaces with features like enterprise-grade security, powerful graphics processing, and the latest in capacitive touchscreen technology—all at an industry leading value. We are proud to continue to drive industry innovation in workforce collaboration and meeting room functionality—and now from a single, user-configurable interface.”

Key new and enhanced features include user-configurable transformation to and from a Modero G5 control panel or an Acendo Book room scheduling panel with no programming or additional hardware required; enhanced capacitive touchscreens for improved user experience; enhanced side room availability LEDs that are nearly twice the current size for improved visibility; and support for 802.1x and IPv6 to address enterprise network requirements for Acendo Book configurations. For support of government and other sensitive applications, all of the new tabletop models do not include a microphone and all wall-mount models may have their microphones disabled by software, physically detached, or both.

“For many of us that have literally grown up building AMX touchpanels, we couldn’t be happier to share this news that also aligns with the 30th anniversary of the world's first touchpanel by AMX in 1988,” said Shaun Robinson, Harman Professional Solutions, VP of customer solutions. “These new products underscore the mission we’ve had since day one: to build the smartest, most innovative, and most effective control and scheduling interfaces on the market, hands down.”

The Bottom Line: The new lineup is designed to support the unique and widely ranging interface needs of corporate, education, government, hospitality, and large-venue customers. Five product SKUs deliver customers their choice of the most popular configurations and screen sizes. The new models are expected to start shipping in December, 2018.