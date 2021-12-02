Topics

Hall Technologies Releases 4x4 Matrix Switcher

By

Hall Technologies rounds out product offering with a simple, affordable option

HSM-44-UHD
Hall Technologies' HSM-44-UHD 4 x 4 matrix video switcher (Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Hall Technologies is launching the HSM-44-UHD 4 x 4 matrix video switcher, ideal for use with multimedia presentation, digital signage and conference room applications. The newly released HSM-44-UHD adds an easy-to-operate-and-install economical solution to Hall's existing line of matrix video switchers.

The HSM-44-UHD also supports HDCP 2.2 and 1.4, 3D, deep-color and PCM, Dolby, DTS and HD audio standards. Users can save and recall multiple matrix routing configuration presets from the easy-to-use front LCD panel display. EDID is automatically calculated based on each of the connected sinks.

The HSM-44-UHD 4 x 4 matrix video switcher is shipping and available now.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.