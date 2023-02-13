Hall Technologies Adds New Switcher for Classrooms and Conference Rooms

Hall Technologies has added a soft CODEC extender switcher to its line up called Gemini. Known for its duality, Gemini is both a receiver and transmitter for simplified localized presentation support for both classrooms and meeting rooms of all sizes.

“Gemini was created to provide AV switching, USB, HDMI, DP, VGA, and USB-C extension, plus system control for meeting spaces using PC-based conferencing codecs like Teams, Zoom, Skype, and Webex,” says vice president of technology, Ken Eagle. “This kit offers six video inputs shared between both devices for HDMI, Display Port, VGA plus analog audio in and USB-C video signals. It’s a workhorse, and when combined with our Ranger, CAM-1080PTZ, HT-SATELLITE-BT, and our cables, this becomes a total room solution ideal for classrooms and conference rooms in a variety of configurations.”

Gemini has six built-in USB ports, three on the transmitter, and three on the receiver, allowing for numerous Human Interface Devices (HID) as well as USB cameras and microphones. The kit is compatible with an UHD source up to 4K/UHD@60 Hz with 4:2:0 color subsampling. All audio, video, data, control, USB, and Ethernet transmission between the two devices is carried over a single, Ethernet-enabled HDBaseT link up to 330 feet (100 meters). It’s meant to simplify classroom and small office system integration, for installation beneath conference tables and in lecterns, to provide localized presentation switching support.