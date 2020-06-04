Green Hippo Announces Hippotizer Tierra+

The What: Green Hippo has announced the Hippotizer Tierra+, the most powerful media server in the Hippotizer range.

The What Else: Featuring four unlimited DP 1.2 outputs, Green Hippo’s Hippotizer Tierra+ offers 8K and 4K60 playback, 39,816 Notchmarks, and Dual 10GB included as standard.

Hippotizer's unique structure makes output setup fast and efficient. Built-in components such as VideoMapper, ScreenWarp, and PixelMapper enable any LED wall, projection, or pixel map to be quickly accommodated. For projection mapping, the SHAPE component offers a fully integrated 3D toolset with advanced features such as mesh and UV editing.

Every V4 system features front-panel indication of system status, as well as removable hard drives as part of the STRATA Caddy System. Inside, Hippotizer V4+ includes all Solid-State Drives as standard and the latest graphics technology.

The Bottom Line: Live events and installations often pose the challenge of creating complex and interesting productions in a minimal amount of time. The Hippotizer Tierra+ is designed to tackle these projects with its easy setup, real-time control, and creative toolbox.

