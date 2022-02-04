Google Certifies ClearOne Versa Lite CT for Google Meet

Google Meet has certified ClearOne's Versa Lite CT, a USB audio-enabled Beamforming ceiling tile microphone that brings cost-effective professional conferencing audio to small-and mid-sized spaces enhancing the meeting room, classroom, and work-from-home experience.

Google Meet ranks among the top five for growth in the cloud meetings and team collaboration market, according to a recent Frost & Sullivan report. With Google Meet certification of ClearOne's Versa Lite CT, users can be confident that they will have an outstanding collaboration experience.

The ClearOne Collaborate Versa Lite CT is a professional USB-enabled audio-conferencing microphone system designed to dramatically enhance the audio experience with natural-sounding conversations and highly intelligible speech. It includes a beamforming microphone array with full 360-degree coverage, full-duplex transmission, AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation), Adaptive Steering (think of it as smart switching) and a ceiling-tile form factor and optional adapter for home office ceilings.

Also included is the Versa USB Expander. Consumers use a USB cable to connect the Versa USB expander to the USB port of their laptop or room computer for crystal-clear room audio.

When using Google Meet, users can easily expand the Versa Lite CT system with a variety of ClearOne peripherals. The addition of ClearOne's Bluetooth wall panel enables mobile devices to join the conference wirelessly. Adding the ClearOne Versa HUB enables users to connect a variety of ClearOne UNITE conferencing cameras and up to two room displays. The HUB enables users to connect all their peripherals to a laptop or room computer via a single USB cable.

To be certified by Google for Google Meet, manufacturers must demonstrate that they have a legitimate long-term commitment to building solutions for Google Meet hardware, sign Google's Co-Development and Hardware Support Agreements, meet all testing criteria, complete all qualification testing with Google's approved lab, and receive a passing report.