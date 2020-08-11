ClearOne Awarded New Patent for Beamforming Microphone Arrays

ClearOne has been awarded a new patent relating to beamforming microphone array technology by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

(Image credit: ClearOne)

US Patent No. 10,728,653 is titled “Ceiling Tile Microphone.” It describes a ceiling tile microphone that includes beamforming, acoustic echo cancellation, and adaptive acoustic processing that automatically adjusts to a room configuration. There is no language in the claims of the new patent limiting its scope to flush-mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays, as opposed to non-flush mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays.

Related: ClearOne Awarded Patent for Power over Ethernet Systems

The ’653 Patent is a member of a family of patents and applications that includes US Patent No. 9,813,806. That patent family includes issued patents and patent applications that cover ceiling tile and wall tile embodiments of beamforming microphone arrays, as well as augmentation of beamforming microphone arrays with non-beamforming microphones.

The ’653 Patent is part of ClearOne’s patent portfolio covering new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, streaming, and communication technologies.