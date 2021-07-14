ClearOne Introduces Versa Mediabar

The What: ClearOne is introducing its new Versa Mediabar, the company's first all-in-one audio and video capture device that combines the simplicity of a soundbar with ClearOne's intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies.

The What Else: The Versa All-In-One Mediabar features a built-in 4K Ultra HD camera with a 110-degree ultra wide-angle field of view and a four-element microphone array with 360-degree voice pickup and intelligent DSP that provides acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and automatic noise reduction. The camera combines electronic pan, tilt, and zoom functions (ePTZ) with artificial intelligence to enable auto-framing and people tracking that keeps the speaker in view even if they move around the room.

The Versa Mediabar also features a built-in speaker with Bluetooth connectivity that allows it to serve double duty as a fully featured conferencing solution or a Bluetooth speaker for impromptu calls using any Bluetooth device. These attributes make the Versa Mediabar a companion for popular cloud-based collaboration applications such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Google Meet, and ClearOne's COLLABORATE Space.

The Bottom Line: The Versa Mediabar supports standard UVC commands for control, making it well suited as an addition to existing systems, while dual wall and display mounting options deliver freedom of placement and movement.