Going Global: FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway Now Includes International Versions

FSR –a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, corporate, hospitality, and government markets–is going global with its Smart-Way Raceway. The award-winning wire management system, which is manufactured in the U.S., has been expanded to include international versions and is readily available for both domestic and international shipping.

According to Jan Sandri, FSR president, “Smart-Way is the most cost-effective and easiest way to get power, data, and AV across the room to where it’s needed. It’s been incredibly popular in the U.S. we’re excited to bring it to our customers all around the globe.”

(Image credit: FSR)

Smart-Way comes complete with two pairs of edging that allows it to be used as an in-floor solution or on-floor installation configuration in, or on any carpet, wood, tile, or laminate flooring between .21-inches to .38-inches high–without the need to purchase additional parts. The platform offers two-part tee fitting options that allow cables to change direction seamlessly and reach the required destination without any complications. Forty-five-degree and 90-degree corners are available independently that don’t compromise the minimal bend radius of wire and add to the system’s flexibility. System compartments that previously provided ample space for power, communications and A/V connectivity have been upgraded with 2-gang and 3-gang extension covers for even more space for extra-deep gang products.

Smart-Way blends into any room’s decor with its slate-grey or bright aluminum finishes making it ideal for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments, or anywhere wire management is desired. The ADA compliant system further preserves the room’s aesthetics with a block cable pathway that can interface with a Smart-Way device box using FSR’s new mounting bracket. Cables can also now be routed from the underside of a table down to a Smart-Way device box.