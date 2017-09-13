Global Advertising Exchange Rubicon Project Joins DPAA

DPAA announced that Rubicon Project, the global exchange for advertising, has joined the organization.



"Rubicon Project’s global exchange makes it easy for buyers and sellers to transact in open, private and direct marketplaces worldwide," said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. "We welcome the opportunity to share learnings and best practices with them for the benefit of digital out-of-home networks and advertisers."

“As a data-driven mass medium, out-of-home is critical to the progression of digital advertising,” said Joe Prusz, Global Head of Revenue, Rubicon Project. “Rubicon Project has been offering private marketplaces for display since 2012, followed quickly by mobile app, video and audio. We regard digital-out-of-home as a logical extension of that technology. We couldn’t be more excited to join DPAA to underscore that commitment.”

DPAA is a global, digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.