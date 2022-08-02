Glensound Extends Digital Capabilities and Security in Esports, Broadcast, Live Events

Glensound (opens in new tab) will showcase the latest developments in its practical, road-ready systems at IBC 2022 (Amsterdam RAI, September 9-12, stand 8.F72). The additional functionality is in response to the continuing demand from users in Esports and live events as well as broadcast.

To meet the very demanding firewall challenges of audio in Esports, Glensound developed the GTM (Game, Team, Me), a networked device which ensures each player hears only his or her own game sound and communications with their team. Included in the multiple audio sources available to each player is de-embedded SDI audio: now GTM allows game audio to be embedded into the SDI feed for forward distribution.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

GTM (Image credit: Glensound)

“The GTM has really made an impact in Esports,” said Marc Wilson, managing director at Glensound. “A lot of major tournaments have adopted our managed, networked audio solution, and they specifically asked for this new function of game audio embedded into SDI. We were happy to add it, and make the system even more useful in the industry.”

Glensound was an early adopter of the Dante audio over ethernet standard, and its networked products consistently support the standard. At IBC the company will add full support for AES67 audio, which introduces functionality—like the ability to handle higher encoding rates than 48kHz—which cannot be supported by Dante.

(Image credit: Glensound)

AES67 is available in a plug-in hardware module, like the Dante networking. This also allows advanced applications: the Vittoria network bridge, for example, provides firewalled connection between two audio networks, and now one of those could be Dante, the other AES67, passing 32 channels of audio between them completely securely.

[Esports: Has Your College Levelled Up?] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Glensound)

Also on display will be the Nomad portable live audio unit using standard cellular connectivity, including 4G. With an XLR input and a headphone jack, it provides an ideal solution for remote commentary or interviews with full talkback. Like all Glensound products, it is built for the rigors of life on the road, so is rugged as well as practical.

“Glensound’s mission has always been to solve real-world problems with products that work, and stand up to the demands of broadcast life,” Wilson said. “Our products are developed because we talk continually to the people in our market, so it is great to be back at IBC where the world’s broadcasters and media professionals gather.”