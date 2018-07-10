Gefen Releases 4K DisplayPort KVM-over-IP Receiver

The What: Nortek Security & Control (NSC)’s Gefen brand is now shipping the 4K DisplayPort KVM-over-IP Receiver unit (the EXT-DPKA-LANS-RX). This completes the launch of the company’s 12-model AV-over-IP lineup, designed to give commercial integrators a full portfolio to extend and distribute 4K DisplayPort, USB, RS-232, IR, and two-way audio over a local area network.

The What Else: The EXT-DPKA-LANS-RX features a maximum output resolution of 4K30 4:4:4. HDCP 2.2 and 1.4 are also supported. USB, RS-232, two-way IR, and audio can be routed independently between any sender and receiver unit, allowing end users to control any of the sources and the displays within their network. Digital and analog audio breakout de-embeds audio from the video and sends it to a separate audio system.

The receiver’s integrated USB hub with two USB 2.0 and two USB 1.1 ports accommodates touchpanels, keyboard, and mouse, and a variety of supported devices. This feature, along with analog audio inputs and outputs, make the new AV over IP products well suited for use in collaborative and interactive installations. To ensure maximum versatility and compatibility, the audio outputs on the receiver units are compatible with both headphones and line level devices such as powered speakers.

“With the greatly expanded array of Gefen Gen 2.0 AV-over-IP products, we can now fully address the ever-growing needs of systems integrators,” said Gefen product manager Jason Fitzgerald. “The new DisplayPort KVM receiver follows suit with all other AV-over-IP Gen 2 products in the line by providing enhanced performance, new features, and expanded functionality.”

The new KM Emulation feature facilitates real-time, simultaneous keyboard and mouse control of each source from connected workstations, eliminating the inherent limitations of earlier systems. Power over Ethernet allows the new receiver unit to be powered through a standard PoE-enabled IP network switch, without the need for external power supplies.

When used with the EXT-CU-LAN Matrix Controller, system configuration is automated and streamlined. Enhanced network security by separating the control and AV networks is also made possible with the EXT-CU-LAN. The Enhanced Gefen API provides added functionality and facilitates use with third-party controllers.

A built-in two-port gigabit switch allows daisy-chaining of additional receivers. In applications where there is a need to replicate content on multiple displays, the ability to cascade receivers extends the range of these units far beyond the limits of a point-to-point video distribution system.

The Bottom Line: The EXT-DPKA-LANS-RX receiver features a built-in scaler to help optimize the image for a variety of displays and different viewing environments. It also includes a powerful video-wall controller that accommodates screen configurations up to 16x16, providing flexibility in sizing and manipulating live and signage content in demanding installations.