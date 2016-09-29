Gefen Introduces its Next Generation 4K Video Over IP Products

Gefen, from Core Brands, introduced two new 4K Ultra HD Video over IP products.



The new Sender and Receiver KVM units (the EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-TX and EXT-UHDV-KA-LANS-RX) join the existing family of Gefen’s Video over IP products and add 4K and HDR support, built-in scaler, video-wall controller, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), and digital/analog audio break-out.

"These new Video over IP solutions continue our tradition of providing high performance, scalable, expandable, and secure AV routing and distribution over a standard 1 Gig Local Area Network,” said Jason Fitzergerald, Gefen Product Manager Jason Fitzgerald. “Compatibility with our existing Video over IP 1080p senders and receivers– and quick system set-up and control through the Gefen EXT-CU-LAN Matrix Controller– allow these new products to fully address the needs of commercial, light commercial, and ProAV applications.”

The new Gefen models feature HDMI and VGA inputs and outputs, and can support DVI when using Gefen HDMI-to-DVI cables. They support HDMI input resolutions up to 4K 60Hz 4:2:0 and output resolutions up to 4K 30Hz 4:4:4, HDR support, HDCP 2.2 and 1.4, and 7.1 channels of HBR (High Bit Rate) lossless and LPCM digital audio up to 330 feet (100 meters). The Sender also features a VGA output for local monitoring of the input. The VGA input and output support VESA resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz (WUXGA). This product also provides RS-232 and 2-way IR routing between the Sender and the Receiver units, allowing the transfer of IR commands and RS-232 communications among all sources and the displays.

With HDMI and VGA selectable inputs, HDMI and VGA outputs, USB/KVM routing ability, 4K with HDR support, and an array of new cutting-edge enhancements, the Gefen Video over IP product addresses the needs of systems integrators. Gefen is unique in delivering the enhanced network security made possible by separating the control and AV networks when using the Gefen EXT-CU-LAN Matrix Controller.

PoE (Power over Ethernet) allows the new Sender and Receiver units to be powered through a standard PoE-enabled IP network switch, without the need for external power supplies. Built in scaler and video wall controller provide great flexibility in sizing and manipulating live and signage content in installations such as sports bars and restaurants, or corporate, education, hospitality and retail establishments. Additionally, digital and analog audio break-out allow the audio from the HDMI output to be sent to a separate audio system, enhancing the impact of presentations in large venues.

USB inputs and the 4-output USB hub accommodate touch panels, a keyboard and mouse, and a variety of supported USB devices. This feature– along with analog audio inputs and outputs for use with microphones and headphones– makes these products perfect to use in collaborative and interactive installations in signage, hospitality, corporate, and educational environments.

The cable run from a Sender to a Receiver can be up to 100 meters (330 feet). A built in Gigabit switch on each receiver allows the connection of additional receivers, providing daisy-chaining functionality. In applications such as digital signage, where there may be a need to replicate content on multiple displays throughout an installation, the ability to cascade receivers essentially removes the requirement for a cable to be connected directly to the main network switch, thereby extending the range of these units far beyond the limits of a point-to-point video distribution system.

The Sender and Receiver can be used as KVM extenders in a one-to-one system, or as nodes in a virtual matrix environment where any source can be routed to any or all displays.