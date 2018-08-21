Futuresource Adds Dr. Alexander Simkin to Global Insights Team

Futuresource has added Dr. Alexander Simkin to its global insights team.

Dr. Alexander Simkin

Simkin has extensive experience providing business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) market intelligence services to leading technology blue-chip companies. Prior to running his own business, he initiated and led the survey research and data analysis practice at Ovum/Informa PLC.

“B2B and B2C insights are a growing part of our business,” said Simon Bryant, director of research and analysis for Futuresource Consulting. “Alexander has many years experience in this field and will add greatly to our core methodologies and data analysis capabilities.”

Simkin holds a doctorate from Oxford University, involving international surveys and quantitative analysis. This is just one of a number of his academic credentials, which also includes a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and a degree in psychology from John’s Hopkins University, where he graduated with honors a year early.

Bringing to the team an impressive understanding of statistics and human behavior, Simkin will complement the skills set of the Futuresource consumer research team greatly.