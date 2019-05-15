Full Compass Executives Head to D.C. to Advocate for Music Education

Jonathan Lipp, Full Compass founder and CEO, and Susan Lipp, Full Compass chairman of the board, will travel to Washington, D.C. next week to advocate for all children to have access to quality, comprehensive school music education programs.

The pair will join music industry leaders and artists as part of a delegation of music education advocates during the annual National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Music Education Advocacy D.C. Fly-In, May 20- 23, 2019.

The issue takes on special importance as the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which specifies music as part of a well-rounded education, is implemented in states and local school districts under programs and funding available via the federal education law. The Lipps will meet with Members of Congress and other elected officials to advocate for the funding of school music programs across the nation, and to discuss the multitude of benefits music education espouses such as increased brain function, focus, and language development.

“We attend the NAMM Fly-In because we have a passion for kids and their education," said Susan Lipp. "They are the workforce of the future and an education that includes music makes them better students, better teammates and better leaders. Music education prepares children – the future leaders of our country - for success. I can think of no greater or more important cause.”

“This trip to our nation’s capital has become an annual event for us—we have flown to D.C. for the Fly-In for many, many years,” Jonathan Lipp added. “It is an event we look forward to, much in part because we are helping the future of our country.”

The week of advocacy work will begin on May 20 with a Day of Service assisting a local school. On the 21st, the Lipps will participate in a full day of advocacy training, as well as in developing a state- level advocacy program. The work continues on the 22nd, with the Lipps and other music industry leaders heading to Capitol Hill for a series of meetings with Members of Congress, their staff, and other elected officials and stakeholders in education policy.

The Lipps have been active contributors to NAMM’s music education programs over the decades, with Susan previously serving on the NAMM Board of Directors. As well, Jonathan and Susan Lipp actively work to keep music alive and thriving in our schools—both in the greater Madison, WI-area and beyond. Many of the Lipps’ past trips to Washington, D.C. have been to work with Congress to fix “No Child Left Behind,” as it must transform into a program that is friendly to arts and music education. The believe the traditional idea that music is extracurricular is a mistake and that music is integral to students developing life-changing skills.