FSR to Introduce Infrastructure Products at InfoComm

FSR has revealed plans to demonstrate additions to its core infrastructure product lines at InfoComm 2019 in booth 3942. The company will show a revamped version of its PWB-100 flat panel display box, a new SmartFit 10-Inch Poke-Thru floor box, and covers for its FL series of floor boxes.

The Revamped PWB-100

The revamped PWB-100 is an installation accessory for any flat panel display. It installs in the wall behind the display allowing the screen to sit flush against the wall. This unit provides a neat and secure environment for audio, video, control, and power connections and can be used with retro installations.

The PWB is delivered with a triple play mounting bracket, one decora device, one low-voltage device, one provided Gem box, and is compatible with FSR’s four and six IPS inserts. The unit is available in white or black and is suitable for painting or other finishing, giving it the flexibility to match any décor. It has a cable exit slot for the display connections and the excess cable can be hidden inside of the box making the entire installation as clean as possible. The cover screws onto the front of the box once all connections are in place.

SmartFit 10-Inch Poke-Thru

FSR’s new 10-Inch Poke-Thru floor box provides capacity, aesthetics, and installation ease. These sturdy core hole products combine flexibility via recessed mounting bracketry to accommodate a wide assortment of power, data, and audio-video connection options. Covers are available in three architectural finishes: brushed aluminum, black and brushed brass, providing an attractive appearance with durability and technology that exceeds UL scrub water testing requirements. The entire cover door swings open 180 degrees and the two smaller cable access doors fold down for cable egress while the cover door is secure. The floor box has eight gang openings: four in the middle, two on top, and two on bottom, and a complete line of sub-plates for device mounting is available to populate the interior, middle, and end areas of the housing. It can handle 0.5- to 2.5-inch conduit connections up to a maximum of eight.

FL Painted Floor Box Covers

FSR’s new FL Painted covers offer a cost-effective solution while still providing versatility. The units feature a silver painted cover with no flange.