FSR Returns to UBTech with Range of Advanced Solutions

FSR will again be exhibiting at the UBTech show, from June 4 and 5 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, NV. The UBTech Conference attracts campus leaders from hundreds of colleges and universities seeking to improve institutional and student success with emerging technology options.

The event recently merged with The Campus Technology Conference resulting in a powerful AV and IT learning and networking experience in higher education. UBTech immediately precedes InfoComm 2018, which will take place from June 6 to 8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

FSR's HuddleVu Wall Box

"FSR is extremely pleased to return to the UBTech Conference for the fifth time,” said Gina Sansivero, director of business development, education. “This show is a great way for FSR to connect with the decision makers in the higher education community seeking solutions that will maximize their students’ learning experiences through advanced technology."

FSR will highlight its simple-to-install and immensely effective award-winning HuddleVU collaboration systems, including the new HuddleVU Wall Box for collaboration in flexible environments. HuddleVU allows multiple users to share and view their input using laptops, tablets, and smart phones, on single or multiple displays. FSR’s HuddleVU platform is now available in numerous technical configurations, furniture styles, and finishes. The systems are delivered with all the necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control, and color-coded HDMI cables allowing users to be up and running quickly.

FSR is also dedicating booth space to showcase a variety of charging and power solutions that can keep students connected when their devices run down due to excessive use. Many other products will be on display that form the building blocks for technology-rich environments, including the company’s floor, wall, ceiling, and table boxes from its core infrastructure series, the Digital Ribbon range, and the FLEX all-in-one control systems.