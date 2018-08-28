FSR Gives Back to Local Schools

FSR takes its role as a local business as seriously as its role as an international manufacturer of audio video products. Not only does the company lend a hand—and financial support—to industry charities such as the annual InfoComm Drunk Unkles concert, FSR continually gives back to its home county in New Jersey by supporting the United Way of Passaic County’s Backpacks 4 Kids program.

FSR has, once again, joined other local businesses to fill backpacks with learning tools and classroom essentials—including notebooks, erasers, pens, pencils, and crayons, and lunch boxes—to ensure local students are equipped for the school year ahead.

Backpacks 4 Kids is part of a greater United Way initiative and a combined effort between area businesses to provide basic school supplies to children and to encourage an increase of academic success and higher graduation rates of children in Passaic County schools.

“So much of what we do at FSR is wrapped around giving students the very best tools to succeed,” said Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “Our dedication to creativity and learning is reflected in our products, and that commitment is carried out on a local level by supporting our own county’s kids with much-needed supplies. We’re so happy we can help and give students a proper start for the school year.”