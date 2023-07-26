From the Race Tack to the Football Field, Daktronics Delivers on Displays

Daktronics has been busy of late, with its LED displays covering all venues for professional sports. Here's a look at a couple of recent installations.

Audiovisual Upgrade Headed to Montana State University from Daktronics

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics has partnered with Montana State University to deliver an equipment upgrade of an LED video display and custom audio system at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT. Football and other events will benefit from the new end zone display in the summer of 2024.

The new end zone LED video display will measure 30x100 feet and will feature 10-millimeter pixel spacing to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to fans throughout Bobcat Stadium. The display will also feature Daktronics industry-leading environmental protection ensuring it operates as expected in the Montana outdoors.

[Daktronics Displays Set to Light Up The FIFA Women's World Cup]

The 2023 season will mark Montana State’s 50th playing in its current structure, which opened as Reno H. Sales Stadium in 1973. Renovations, including score and sound updates, came in 1998 and 2011. The 2024 scoreboard and audio system updates will give Bobcat Stadium the largest scoreboard in the Big Sky Conference.

The new custom audio system will be installed and integrated with the video display system at Bobcat Stadium. This system will feature clear, intelligible speech for complete understanding of every call made on the field. It will also include a booming audio experience for fans to feel the music while in their seats at the stadium. The integration with the video systems completes the full audiovisual experience for Montana State events.

Along with the LED video display, Montana State will also be installing a fixed-digit scoreboard, locker room clocks, delay of game clocks, two back-lit advertising panels and a Daktronics integrated control solution. All of these additional components keep the Bobcats and their fans up to date with everything happening on game day.

[Ask the Experts: 18 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays]

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Upgrades Racing Experience

(Image credit: Daktronics)

Daktronics also continued a long-standing relationship with Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Fairgrounds in Del Mar, CA, with the installation of a new east-side tote display that is three times larger than the previous display. This installation, completed this summer, marks the 10th display Daktronics has delivered for the venue.

East tote display is installed to the right of the main display in the infield of the racetrack. It features a 16-millimeter pixel spacing and measures 9.5x80.5 feet to deliver live video of races as well as expanded pools and race results to viewers in the grandstand.

[A Day at the Races … from Home]

The display incorporates Daktronics’ industry-leading environmental protection to ensure everything operates as expected in the California weather. It is versatile to adjust content at a moment’s notice to meet the needs of the thoroughbred club at every event.

Fitting in with the other Daktronics displays at the venue, this new tote seamlessly integrates into the Daktronics control solution already in use for a powerful, easy-to-use operator experience.