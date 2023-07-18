Daktronics Displays Set to Light Up The FIFA Women's World Cup

As the best women’s soccer teams in the world compete for supremacy, five of 10 stadiums used for the tournament in Australia use Daktronics displays and technology to enhance the fan and spectator experience.

By far the largest display impacting these games is installed at Accor Stadium, the Great Southern Screen. This display measures more than a staggering 32x393 feet, which is believed to be the widest main display at a sports stadium and the largest display in the southern hemisphere.

[Ask the Experts: 18 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays]

“There’s been a significant amount of investment into these stadiums to prepare for this worldwide event and the technology we provided was a part of those preparations,” said Daktronics regional manager Blair Robertson. “These displays will wow the fans and engage them in the live experience, but they will also provide a large return on investment for sponsors and tournament partners by sharing their branding messages. We’re excited for the games to kick off in the coming months.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

These main displays will share live video and instant replays of all the exciting action from the pitch. They will also share the game information and statistics to keep fans informed and immersed in the action. The additional ribbon and auxiliary displays will show supplemental graphics and information for a complete game-day experience.

[Women's College World Series Goes Yard with New Video Board and Ribbon Displays]

The stadiums using Daktronics technology: