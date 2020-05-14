Free Webinar: The AVoIP Tipping Point—When to Make the Switch

(Image credit: Future)

Sound and Video Contractor is hosting a free webinar titled "The AVoIP Tipping Point-When to Make the Switch" on June 8 at 12 p.m. ET.

Moderator Cindy Davis, contributor to SCN and AV Technology, will lead a panel of experts in a discussion focused on planning for the transition to AVoIP.

"If you’ve attended an AV industry trade show during the past three years, you’d come away assuming that every corporate and higher education campus had already made a complete transition to networked AV. However, by some accounts the transition to AVoIP hasn’t reached a 30 percent adoption rate," said Davis. "We’ve designed this webcast to address the barriers to entry to AVoIP and provide some insight to help inform the decision-making process for when it makes sense to transition."

For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/AVoIPWebinar.