Free and Discounted Ed Tech Tools for Online Learning During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Campus Technology)

"As more and more colleges and universities are shutting down their campuses over the next several weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, education technology companies have stepped forward to help move student learning to the virtual realm."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As campuses close, many edtech companies are finding ways to serve students who have been displaced from institutional computer lab resources. Campus Technology has pulled together a comprehensive list that will continue to be updated.