Four Winds Interactive Acquires SmartSpace

Four Winds Interactive (FWI) has acquired SmartSpace Global, a subsidiary of SmartSpace Software plc. SmartSpace Global is a provider of cloud-based mobile and workplace solutions to enterprise customers with its workplace software platform.

With this acquisition, FWI says it will be positioned to further help companies create digital work environments that engage employees and optimize the use of space by including desk hoteling, meeting room management, workspace analytics, and more—all manageable via mobile, desktop, and digital signage devices.

“In transforming the workplace for new work styles, new health and safety standards, and focus on employee experience, room and desk booking is more important than ever before,” said David Levin, CEO and co-founder, FWI. “SmartSpace Global not only improves the employee experience, it helps organizations optimize their real estate expenses to save money. Together, we’re excited about the innovation and ROI we can bring to our combined customer base and the market at large.”

“FWI has built an unbelievable company that we’re excited to be a part of. The strengths of our software platforms are very complementary and will allow FWI to offer new innovative space management applications to our combined base of clients,” added Keith Jump, chief strategy officer of SmartSpace Global, who will be joining FWI as head of workplace strategy as part of the transaction.

According to the company, with SmartSpace Global as part of its portfolio, FWI will enable customers of all sizes to clearly understand resource utilization and potentially reduce real estate costs, all while improving the experience of their employees and customers. This acquisition also expands FWI’s international presence and capabilities with offices and employees in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Asia to support customers through local teams with regional experience.