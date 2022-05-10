Four Biamp Conferencing Solutions Earn Microsoft Teams Rooms Certification

Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audiovisual solutions, announced that four new conference room audio solutions have been certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, enabling customers to enjoy a complete Biamp audio solution in medium and large spaces. Each solution includes everything required for an extraordinary conferencing experience and is available to conveniently purchase as a bundle.

[Biamp Parlé and 10 Speakerphones for Today's Hybrid Workplace]

"We are thrilled to offer our customers certified Microsoft Teams Rooms bundles featuring our latest Devio and TesiraFORTÉ audio processors," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development, Biamp. "Importantly, our latest conferencing bundles feature Biamp Launch technology, an innovation that optimizes performance for any conference room with the touch of a button, automatically meeting the standards set by Microsoft for Teams Rooms certified audio."

Biamp's four newest certified Microsoft Teams Rooms bundles contain a TesiraFORTÉ X or Devio SCX processor, Parlé Beamtracking ceiling microphones—which track conversations from around the room, enabling remote participants to feel just as present as those in person—Desono C-IC6 ceiling loudspeakers, Biamp's PoE-powered amplifiers, and all of the necessary mounting accessories and category cabling to complete the installation.

[Biamp Wins Four 2022 Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design]

With each bundle, installers benefit from automated system deployment and configuration made possible by Biamp Launch, which identifies and configures every device in the system, performs a tuning cycle, measures acoustic characteristics of the room, applies recommended signal processing, echo cancellation, speaker tuning, noise reduction, and Microsoft Teams Rooms settings, then generates a dashboard highlighting performance settings before-and-after optimization.

These bundles offer customers and installers the advantages of a complete Biamp solution that extend far beyond superior audio, including minimal cable requirements with zero termination, zero network setup, automated EQ, and more. Biamp bundles are thoughtfully designed for plug-and-play installation, resulting in significant time savings for integrators, and an exceptionally consistent, high-quality audio experience for users across all conferencing spaces within a building.