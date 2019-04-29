Ford AV Holds Spring 2019 AV Technology Innovate Showcase in Houston

More than 80 AV brands were represented under one roof at Ford AV’s biannual technology showcase. The free, one-day event was held on Tuesday, April 23 at The Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel in Houston, Texas.

Attendees had the opportunity to see the latest products used for telepresence/videoconferencing, digital signage, wayfinding technology, media servers, HD video projectors, and more.

“This show was a tremendous success. The latest in AV technology was on display and we had great continuing education opportunities, along with the opportunity to develop lasting relationships with the best vendors and partners in the professional AV industry. This show truly had something for everyone,” said Mitchell Warren, Houston division manager.

“The ability to communicate effectively is at the center of each organization’s success,” said Scott Abbott, Ford AV VP of sales. “The Innovate Technology Showcase will connect the growing organizations in Texas with innovative communication technology that will help them compete in this global economy.”

Attendees interacted with AV representatives from the nation’s top companies and brushed up on cutting-edge communication technology trends. Seminars were available for customers throughout the day. Seminar topics included “AV in an Information Technology World,” “Emerging Technologies,” “Wireless Presentation Systems,” “Web Conferencing,” and “Emergency Communications Systems.”