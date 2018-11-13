Fog Computing Promises Faster Data Analytics for Internet of Things Devices (EdTech Magazine)

"If the Internet of Things has a hidden superpower, it’s data. But the logistics of capturing and processing that data to yield actionable insights can be easier said than done. Fog computing promises to speed up this process by extending the cloud closer to the point where data originates: the IoT devices on the network. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With over 20 billion devices suspected to be connected in the Internet of Things by 2020, it begs a major question — how can the massive amounts of data generated by this mountain of devices be processed quickly and efficiently so that it can actually be useful? Fog computing is still evolving, but it could process data in a fraction of the time. It might just be the answer institutions will need as IoT proliferation increases on campus.