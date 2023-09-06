Fine-Dining Guests Enjoy High-Quality Audio (and Food) in Dallas

Meehan's Chophouse and the neighboring Henry's Cigar Lounge are bringing high-class to the revitalization of downtown Mansfield in the south Dallas suburbs. To ensure that guests enjoy a high-quality experience, both in dining and atmosphere, Worth Fire & Security in nearby Arlington designed and installed Electro-Voice loudspeakers to deliver architecture-friendly aesthetics and enhanced acoustic performance.

Local construction entrepreneur Tony Meehan purchased an abandoned grist mill building from the city that had also served as a local jail. After a full renovation, he created two new businesses: a fine dining restaurant called Meehan’s Chophouse, and Henry’s Cigar Lounge, an adjoining 5,000-square-foot, members-only cigar bar.

“These two businesses share a lot of infrastructure, including things like kitchen and parking,” noted Todd Privette, president of Worth Fire & Security. “They wanted to build on that approach with their technology. We did a complete AV and life safety system for them, including security cameras, audio and video systems, AV matrix control, plus data infrastructure and listed fire alarm.”

For the audio portion of the design, Worth Fire & Security focused on offerings from Electro-Voice, with a focus on the EVID line of compact installed loudspeakers. With a wide range of models to adapt to varying audio and visual needs, EVIDs were the ideal choice to provide consistent, cohesive sound across multiple listening areas, indoors and out. The Worth Fire & Security-designed system delivers background music across 12 listening zones, including the restaurant, cigar lounge, various private dining rooms, restrooms, outdoor patios and waiting areas.

“The reason we went with Electro-Voice was really the EVID line, which includes everything from flush-mount and ceiling-mount speakers to attractive pendant and flush-mount models, plus subwoofers and weather-resistant versions,” said Privette. “They have the flexibility to adapt to any room condition, are easy to install, and they look and sound great.”

The EVID C6.2 flush-mount ceiling loudspeaker was selected as the base model for background and house music, with 90 of them spread throughout the building. In areas requiring full-range fidelity, these are augmented by EVID C10.1 10-inch ceiling subwoofers, with a total of ten strategically placed units covering the Chophouse Bar, the main lounge in Henry’s, plus private lounges and Henry’s outside patio. In the Grist Mill private dining area, which is also equipped with a full video presentation system, audio is provided by a six pendant-style EVID P6.2 loudspeakers hung from its vaulted ceiling.

Outdoors, EVID-S8.2TB loudspeakers provide audio to the waiting areas and parking lot. “Those speakers are very nice because they can do 8 ohms or 70 volts, and each speaker has its own tap,” noted Privette. “That allowed us to put all of outdoor speakers on one circuit, using the taps to draw only the wattage needed for volume appropriate to each speaker.”

The entire system is powered by two Electro-Voice CPS 8.5 amplifiers, providing 16 channels of up to 500 watts each. The system employs 12 of those channels for independent 70-volt audio zones, with the remaining four channels powering the 8-ohm subwoofers. AV control including the audio zones is achieved via touch panels and keypads, with independent control for each business.

Meehan’s Chophouse also has a small stage area with its own sound system, used primarily for special occasions. Suitable for small music groups or DJ events, the live performance stage is equipped with a self-powered Electro-Voice sound system consisting of two ELX200-12P loudspeakers.