Fall 2020 Exertis Virtual Big Book of AV Tour Sprints to the Finish Line

Building and expanding upon its virtual meeting platform, the Exertis Fall 2020 Virtual Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series is racing toward the finish line with six upcoming stops in the United States and Canada.

Stops will take place on December 10 in Atlanta, GA and Salt Lake City, UT; December 15 in Reston, VA and Dallas, TX; November 24 in Montreal, QB and December 3 in Toronto, ON.

“Six stops in four days is something that can only be achieved with a robust virtual meeting platform,” Kelly said. “Forced to pivot our entire tour model because of the pandemic, we have shown that we can utilize the integrated AV technologies and platforms we sell every day and put them to work on our own behalf. We look forward to returning to the physical road at some point in 2021, but when we do it will be with an agenda and a format that blends together the very best of our in-person and virtual capabilities."

Utilizing video conferencing and a custom-built dashboard, every four-hour virtual event will feature one-on-one meetings with pro AV manufacturers that will provide resellers with information on the latest technology.

Participating resellers will receive a free $250 Stampede Credit for just for attending the event.* Resellers who attend at least five virtual sessions will also receive a free $10 Amazon Gift Card for each 15-minute manufacturer one-on-one event they attend.

Registration for the events is open at bigbookofavtour.com.

*Limit one $250 credit per Exertis Account. Credit can be applied to any order over $5,000 that is placed with Exertis within 30 days following the Big Book of AV Tour event.