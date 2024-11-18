Extron Unveils New USB-C and HDMI DTP3 Wallplate Transmitter

The Extron DTP3 T 212 D, a two-gang decorator-style transmitter that sends USB-C, HDMI, audio, and control up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable is now available. It supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 and is HDCP 2.3 compliant. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, all supported video resolutions are transported without compression.

This wallplate transmitter includes many of the same integrator-friendly features you expect with DTP products, such as EDID Minder, auto-switching between inputs, and bidirectional RS-232 pass-through for remote AV device control. A separate analog input enables audio embedding alongside the video signal. It also has the capability to share remote power with a DTP3-enabled product over the same twisted pair connection for streamlined installation. Packed with features and capabilities in a convenient wall-mountable design, the DTP3 T 212 D provides discreet placement of USB-C and HDMI input connections at walls, conference tables, credenzas, lecterns, floor boxes, and many other convenient locations to match system requirements.

“This new DTP3 transmitter brings additional USB-C and HDMI connectivity options for your system designs,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Its wall-mountable form factor provides convenient access for presenters while delivering the highest level of image quality over extended distances.”

The DTP3 T 212 D enables the reliable, long distance transmission of USB-C and HDMI 2.0b signals at data rates up to 18 Gbps. This twisted pair wallplate transmitter supports HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. In addition, the DTP3 output can be configured to send video and embedded audio, plus bidirectional RS‑232 signals to an HDBaseT-enabled display. DDC communication of EDID and HDCP is continuously maintained between source and display for direct compatibility and optimal signal transmission between devices. These features and more facilitate streamlined integration in a wide variety of professional environments.