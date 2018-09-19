Extron Ships New 5-Inch Wall Mount Touchpanel

The What: Extron has launched the TLP Pro 525M 5-inch wall mount TouchLink Pro touchpanel.

The What Else: The newest TouchLink Pro touchpanel has been redesigned with a new, high-performance quad-core processor, eight times more memory, and an 800x480 capacitive touchscreen built with scratch and smudge-resistant edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass. The TLP Pro 525M also features PoE (Power over Ethernet), which allows it to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable. It works in any environment requiring a stylish, wall-mountable touchpanel with a fully customizable control interface.

Three new mounting accessories, the RWM 1 Recessed Wall Mount, SMK 1 Surface Mount Kit, and the RM 5 Rack Mount kit all aid integration while providing a broad variety of mounting options. All TouchLink Pro touchpanels can be customized using Extron GUI Designer software. This interface design software offers ready-to-use templates for a variety of rooms and presentation environments.

The Bottom Line: The TLP Pro 525M is built with an eye on the future. With its updated graphics engine, quad-core processor, and increased RAM, users will see faster background graphic loads and crisper page flips. These performance enhancements offer an enhanced user experience now, while providing ample memory and processing power to support new features and capabilities in the future via firmware updates.