Extron Ships Collaboration System With Wallplate Transmitter

The What: Extron has begun shipping the HC 403, a collaboration system for meeting rooms and huddle spaces. The system features built-in control capabilities and connects with occupancy sensors to automate display power and source switching for an intuitive user experience.

The What Else: The HC 403 wallplate transmitter and scaling receiver work together to extend video, audio, and power up to 230 feet over a single Cat-x cable for maximum performance and reliability. It features one HDMI input and one VGA input at the transmitter and one HDMI input at the receiver. Advanced Extron scaling technology in the receiver ensures high image quality with maximum detail and color accuracy. Ethernet connectivity facilitates management, monitoring, and control of AV devices over a standard network infrastructure, while built-in control functionality eliminates the need for additional equipment. Add an Extron ShareLink wireless collaboration gateway to support BYOD environments, where users can share content from a wide variety of personal mobile devices for effective collaboration.

"For customers searching for a powerful and cost-effective collaboration solution that works right out of the box, the HC 403 with Decorator-style transmitter delivers," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The HC 403 is a highly reliable AV system solution that automates common functions and empowers users to collaborate effectively, sharing content from a wide variety of mobile devices."

The Bottom Line: Created for professional integration, the HC 403 wallplate transmitter blends with surrounding décor and the HC 403 receiver can be discreetly mounted beneath a table or behind a display. HC 403 systems work natively with GlobalViewer Enterprise, providing a networked AV system management solution to monitor and support all of your collaboration spaces throughout the organization.