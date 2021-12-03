Extron ShareLink Pro LinkLicense Upgrade Now Available

Extron’s new Digital Signage LinkLicense upgrade for ShareLink Pro Systems is now available. This upgrade allows digital signage content to display on ShareLink Pro devices when users aren’t connected or sharing content. Signage content can be displayed on the ShareLink Pro 1100 and ShareLink Pro 500 using web-based HTML content provided by third-party digital signage providers like Appspace or Seenspire. ShareLink Pro displays can now operate as both collaboration presentation systems as well as digital signage systems that provide customized information, news, or announcements. With our latest LinkLicense enhancement, now you can bring vibrant, dynamic, digital signage to your ShareLink Pro installations.

ShareLink Pro Wired and Wireless Presentation Systems enable anyone to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones on a display for easy collaboration. They support simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI-connected device. The HDMI input supports wired devices, including TeamWork Show Me cables for easy source selection. When used with Extron GVE--GlobalViewer Enterprise software, multiple units can be managed across an enterprise or campus. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into huddle, meeting, and collaboration spaces.