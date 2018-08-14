Extron Now Shipping Modular 4K Videowall Processor

The What: Extron has launched the Quantum Ultra 305, a 3U, 5-slot card frame that supports any combination of Quantum Ultra input and output cards.

The What Else: The Quantum Ultra 305 features a high-speed video bus with the same Extron HyperLane technology and real-time performance as the 6U, 10-slot Quantum Ultra 610. A single card frame can support multiple output resolutions and screen orientations for simple, flexible system design. RS-232 and Ethernet interfaces allow multiple direct connections for control systems.

Quantum Ultra utilizes a modular card-frame architecture that can be populated with input and output cards selected to match source and display requirements. Multiple card frames can be configured and operated as a single system to accommodate any size videowall. Quantum Ultra can accommodate a mixture of display devices with varying resolutions.

The Bottom Line: Features such as output overlap, mullion compensation, output rotation, and custom output resolutions provide compatibility with current and future display devices.