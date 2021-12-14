Extron NAV Pro AV over IP Series Receives JITC Certification

Extron's NAV Pro AV over IP Series has received Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) approval by the U.S. Department of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). This approval complements Extron FIPS 140-2 validation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The NAV Series is the most advanced professional AV over IP technology to receive these U.S. federal government certifications, enabling confident installation of NAV Series systems in the most secure information and network infrastructures.

"Extron has a long history of providing the greatest selection of pro AV products for government installations," said Extron VP of sales and marketing Casey Hall. "Achieving JITC certification for our NAV, FOX, XTP, DTP, signal processing and IPCP Pro Series control products is a testament of our dedication to engineering excellence. We now have the most comprehensive DoD-tested and approved offering in the AV industry."

Extron products qualify for JITC certification under the Video Distribution System category. Extron AV signal switching and distribution products on the Approved Products List include APL include NAV Series Pro AVoIP, FOX Series fiber optic products, DTP twisted pair solutions, and XTP multi-format systems, along with specific models for video scaling, such as the DVS 605 scaler with seamless switching and the IN1608 scaling presentation switcher. IPCP Pro control processors provide a hardened interface to ensure secure communications between the control system and the AV equipment. A complete list of approved Extron products tested to JITC Interoperability--IO and Information Assurance--IA certification is available on the DISA website.