Extron Launches Updated Website With New Functionality, Faster Performance

Extron has launched its newly redesigned website at www.extron.com. After compiling feedback from consultants, system integrators, and other industry partners, Extron has reorganized the site to make it easier to navigate for faster results.

Visitors will immediately notice the updated modern design, with larger images and faster scrolling to make the site easier to read and use in any web browser. The new Power Search feature uses the latest search technology to deliver more accurate results. Extron Insiders will have access to customized content, including a list of their favorite and recently viewed products. All of this new functionality comes with improved speed performance: page loads are 40-45 percent faster and search results are 75-80 percent faster than the previous website, according to the company. The detailed product information pages remain unchanged, but the engine that drives the website has been rebuilt and optimized from the ground up for an improved user experience.

"We are excited to unveil our new website and the wealth of information it provides for consultants, system integrators, technicians, and architects," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The primary objectives of the new site design focused on providing our customers with an improved user experience and easy access to the information, tools, and training they need most.

To access certain information on the website, an Extron Insider account is required. An Extron Insider account provides several benefits to AV design professionals and access to exclusive areas of the Extron website. Extron Insiders have access to Extron software downloads, certification programs, System Builders that allow users to quickly and easily build a system and order online in just a few clicks, product configuration tools, informational product and training videos, and access to valuable technical articles, white papers, and design guides. Extron takes extra care to provide each Extron Insider with access to the precise information they need for their specific job based on their profile and browsing history.