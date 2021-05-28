Extron Launches SoundField Ceiling Tile Speaker

The What: Extron is shipping the new SoundField SF 228T Plus, a two-way ceiling tile speaker for low impedance and 70-volt/100-volt systems.

The What Else: The SoundField SF 228T Plus features a new coaxial driver that delivers high power handling with a smooth frequency response and clarity. It features a low-profile, 2-foot by 2-foot (610mm x 610mm) by 5.3-inch (135 mm) deep enclosure that is UL 2043 plenum rated, utilizes toolless connections, and drops directly into standard US style suspended ceilings. The two-way ported design includes an 8-inch (203 mm) woofer and a 1.1-inch (28 mm) silk dome tweeter in a coaxial configuration that provides a smooth frequency range of 47 Hz to 22 kHz for music and speech reproduction. The SF 228T Plus offers 90 watts continuous pink noise and 180 watts continuous program output. This speaker is sold in pairs and is designed for fast and easy installation into sound systems requiring high performance audio playback.

[Extron Intros New Pro Half-Rack Amplifier]

The front panel design provides the rigidity and stiffness to minimize enclosure vibrations that would otherwise compromise sound quality. A lightweight housing is utilized to create an enclosure that balances acoustic performance with installation safety. The SF 228T Plus weighs less than 20 pounds (9 kg), allowing the speaker to meet ceiling-mounting codes without additional permits when installed in classrooms.

"This new SF 228T Plus adds the sonic benefits of a coaxial driver to the drop-in convenience of our popular SF 228T,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "Our in-house speaker engineers once again rose to the challenge of delivering best in class audio performance with ease of installation."

The Bottom Line: With its new coaxial driver and low-profile enclosure, the SoundField SF 228T Plus is engineered to combine exceptional audio quality with integrator-friendly features and is suitable for a variety of applications.