Extron Introduces TouchLink Pro Control Systems

The What: Extron has introduced TouchLink Pro control systems. These are complete AV control solutions that combine a TouchLink Pro touchpanel with an integrated IP Link Pro control processor.

The What Else: This all‑in‑one approach consolidates essential control system components, freeing up space and easing integration. Multiple devices can be controlled directly from the Ethernet port and the included port expansion adapter makes it easy to add traditional control ports when needed, directly at the touchpanel. All TLC Pro control systems maintain the same appearance and high performance of our TouchLink Pro touchpanels and are ideal for any environment requiring a customizable, all‑in‑one touchpanel control system.

[Extron Upgrades Collaboration Systems to Enhance Control Flexibility]

The port expansion adapter provides convenient control directly from the touchpanel, with two bi-directional RS-232 ports, one digital input, one IR port, and two relays. These new TouchLink Pro control systems can be customized using Extron GUI Designer software. GUI Designer offers ready-to-use templates for a variety of rooms and presentation environments. They are configured using Extron Global Configurator Plus or Global Configurator Professional software.

The Bottom Line: All TouchLink Pro control systems integrate with Extron’s GlobalViewer Enterprise software for complete AV resource monitoring, management, and control over a computer network. Features in future releases of TouchLink Pro control systems include support for programming, LinkLicense, and controller grouping.