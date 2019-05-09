Extron Upgrades Collaboration Systems to Enhance Control Flexibility

The What: Extron releases new LinkLicense user interface upgrade for Extron HC 400 Series meeting space collaboration systems.

The What Else: This optional upgrade enables the use of mobile devices such as a tablet to control the system. It gives integrators the freedom to choose control interfaces based on the customer’s specific needs and offers the user a much broader choice of devices for AV system control. The LinkLicense upgrade applies to the entire system and maintains the economical aspect of HC 400 systems by extending control capability to all users.

"End users often want to control their huddle room AV using personal devices," said Casey Hall, VP of worldwide sales and marketing. "Upgrading an HC 400 Series collaboration system with LinkLicense is a simple, cost-effective way to let people use their tablet, laptop, or smart phone as the primary control interface."

The Bottom Line: The Extron HC 400 Series are easy-to-use AV systems for collaboration spaces. They combine video switching, scaling, signal extension, and system control into transmitter and receiver pairs that integrate with a variety of room configurations. Users can quickly share projects by simply connecting their laptop, tablet, or other source device.