Extron Introduces New XTP HDMI 4K/60 Board

The What: Extron has introduced the XTP II CP 4o HD AT 4K PLUS, an XTP output board with four HDMI and four Dante digital audio outputs.

The What Else: It is HDCP 2.2 compliant and accommodates data rates up to 18 Gbps for support of video resolutions up to 4K/60 with 4:4:4 color. The Dante output adds the capability to take any four stereo audio signals that are routed through the XTP system and transport them as Dante audio over a network using standard internet protocols. This XTP output board also supports AES67, along with Audinate Dante Controller and Dante Domain Manager software. Paired with Extron’s many Dante-enabled audio processing products, the XTP II CP 4o HD AT 4K PLUS board facilitates convenient expansion of XTP Systems as part of a complete networked audio system solution.

The Bottom Line: XTP Systems provide a completely integrated switching and distribution solution for multiple digital and analog formats. They support local connectivity as well as extended transmission capability for sending video with resolutions up to 4K, audio, RS‑232/IR, and Ethernet up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CATx cable, and up to 10 km (6.21 miles) over fiber optic cable. Each system is HDCP compliant, and delivers ultra-fast, highly reliable digital switching with Extron's SpeedSwitch Technology. With hot swappable modular components, a wide selection of XTP transmitters and receivers, and advanced 24/7 system monitoring, XTP Systems are designed to provide continuous, trouble-free operation in the most critical applications.