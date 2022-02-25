Extron Enhances ShareLink Pro With LinkLicense for Active Learning

Extron is introducing the ShareLink Pro LinkLicense for Active Learning, which enables users to simultaneously share content between multiple ShareLink Pro 1100 systems. This is ideal in active learning classrooms with multiple small groups working together with a central instructor station. Content can be assigned to various displays using a TLP touchpanel or using the Extron Control app running on a tablet or smart device. An Extron Global Configurator Professional configuration is available for quick and simple creation of display assignments. Use our latest ShareLink Pro LinkLicense for Active Learning to easily deploy active learning spaces that offer universal content sharing that more fully engages students.

"With our new LinkLicense for Active Learning, ShareLink Pro Systems can share content to and from multiple ShareLink Pro Systems, increasing collaboration and improving student engagement and learning," said Casey Hall, Extron VP of worldwide sales and marketing.

ShareLink Pro Systems are wired and wireless presentation systems that enable anyone to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones on a display for easy collaboration. They support simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI-connected device. The HDMI input supports wired devices, including TeamWork Show Me cables for easy source selection. When used with Extron GVE--GlobalViewer Enterprise software, multiple ShareLink Pro units can be managed across an enterprise or campus. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into huddle, meeting, and collaboration spaces.