Extron Adds New Features with New IN1608 xi Models

Extron Electronics announced the introduction of the IN1608 xi, the newest members of the Extron scaling presentation switcher family that offers several key enhancements.



Added features include DTP output with HDBaseT compatibility, RS-232 insertion from the Ethernet control ports and for IPCP models, an integrated three-port AV LAN switch. The IN1608 xi is a versatile scaling presentation switcher that delivers all of the technologically advanced capabilities needed to design and integrate a complete AV system in one box. This includes an HDCP-compliant, multi-format video switcher, an advanced scaling engine, integrated DTP signal extension, an available high performance mono or stereo amplifier, and an available built-in IPCP Pro control processor for complete AV system control.

"We gave the IN1608 xi the top three features most requested by customers," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Extron. "First, all IN1608 xi DTP outputs are configurable for compatibility with HDBaseT-enabled displays. Second, RS-232 insertion from Ethernet provides comprehensive control of remote devices while saving installation time and effort. Finally, IN1608 xi IPCP models with an integrated AV LAN switch enhance security by isolating the control network from outside interference or intrusion."

The IN1608 xi provides the convenience of supporting local and remote displays. The two DTP twisted pair inputs are compatible with a wide range of DTP transmitters for extending audio, video, and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CATx cable. The IN1608 xi can also remotely power each of the DTP transmitters over the same CATx cable, streamlining system design and installation. In addition, the IN1608 xi features an advanced scaling engine that can scale HDMI, RGB, component, and standard definition video signals to a common high resolution output. It provides 30-bit color processing to deliver optimal image quality, as well as motion-adaptive deinterlacing for input signals up to 1080i. With Extron exclusive EDID Minder, Key Minder, and SpeedSwitch, integrators can easily connect sources and displays with plug-and-play simplicity, automatic device negotiation, and nearly instantaneous switching.