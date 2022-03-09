Exertis, Almo Integration Nearly Complete, Company Preps for E4 Experience

The acquisition of Almo Corporation by Exertis was completed in December 2021, and the company is currently following an ambitious schedule to be fully integrated by April 2022. At that time, the business will be rebranded as Exertis | Almo. Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communications for Almo Corporation, said the end of the fiscal year on March 31 was a natural target date to complete the process—and that everything is “falling into place” to meet that deadline.

(Image credit: Future)

So, how does the Exertis acquisition help Almo customers? Craigmyle said the company now provides clients access to broader product offerings, in addition to existing benefits like the Almo ACCESS portal for ebusiness. “We have a lot more sales support in place, more business development managers,” she added. “Our customers have access to all these people to help with design and making sure they have the correct products for projects. That’s a big benefit.”

[Executive Q&A: Almo Celebrates 75 Years by Giving Back]

Craigmyle is also excited about this year’s E4 Experience, which will make the first of four scheduled stops in Anaheim, CA, on March 22. Other E4 stops include Chicago in May, Washington, DC, in September, and Boston in October. The free, single-day events offer integrators, resellers, and consultants the opportunity to “Explore, Engage, Educate, and Expo.”

Melody Craigmyle

The Anaheim conference program will include an assortment of courses, including a new session on cybersecurity. “It’s paramount that people understand the implications of what is being put on the network and how it affects their clients,” Craigmyle explained.

A panel discussion, “Debunking the Myths of AVoIP,” moderated by Audinate’s Alesia Hendley, is expected to draw a crowd. Craigmyle also predicts a big turnout for “Conducting a Needs Analysis,” a session from Almo Pro AV’s own Tom Kehr, which was a popular draw at a recent event in Dallas. “It’s so important, and it seems fundamental,” she noted, “but no one’s doing training on that aspect of the industry.”

(Image credit: Almo)

In the exhibit hall, attendees will have the chance to see new products from Barco, Epson, LG, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Samsung, Sharp/NEC, Sony, and other exhibitors. Craigmyle said some integrators are now in the habit of bringing their clients from various other industries to show them what kinds of products they can include in upcoming projects.

Networking at E4 is also important. E4 provides a great in-person forum for potential new employees and employers to meet. Plus, regional shows offer an opportunity for Pro AV professionals who are still wary of travel and large crowds to interact with smaller groups of industry members. “E4 is a great place to start to get back out there,” Craigmyle added.