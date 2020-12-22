Exertis Acquires JB&A

Exertis has acquired JB&A, Inc, a distributor of broadcast, post-production, and pro AV technologies. Located in San Rafael, CA, Exertis says JB&A saw revenues of $80 million in the last financial year.

The acquisition of JB&A continues Exertis’ strategy of building a strong and diverse pro AV, pro audio, and musical instrument (MI) value-added distribution business in North America, following the acquisitions of Stampede (2018), Jam (2018), and The Music People (2020).

JB&A is led by Jeff Burgess, chief executive officer, and Greg Burgess, president, who will remain with the business and continue to drive JB&A’s growth strategy.

“JB&A is a strategic acquisition enabling us to expand our pro AV business in North America in to the attractive and high value-added niches of broadcast and post-production," Tim Griffin, DCC Technology, managing director said. "JB&A is a great fit with our existing Exertis pro AV business and we will leverage this to benefit our vendors and customers. JB&A is well respected for its value-added distribution and technical capabilities and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey.”

“This acquisition provides a great opportunity for both companies by providing new opportunities for our vendors, customers and employees,” said Jeff Burgess.

“We’re excited to become part of the DCC family as it expands its presence throughout the world,” added Greg Burgess.