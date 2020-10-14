An Inside Look at Stampede's Rebrand to Exertis Pro AV

Nearly two weeks ago, Stampede's operations in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America officially rebranded as Exertis.

According to president and CEO Kevin Kelly, the newly renamed company is going to operate a series of specialist Exertis brands focused on the pro AV and mobile living channels.

We spoke with Kelly to learn more about the thought process behind the rebrand to Exertis and to find out what customers can expect from Exertis Pro AV.

AVN: What was the impetus for the rebrand from Stampede to Exertis Pro AV?

KEVIN KELLY: The global AV industry is increasingly being viewed by manufacturers as a single market of buyers. They want to have a single gateway to this global market of buyers and they want to be able to access the market with the support of a company that has the same sense of customer-focused values, long-range commitment to the industry and ability to provide the financial and logistical support that might be required to most efficiently and effectively impact the market.

Exertis Pro AV, with the full backing of DCC, is truly unique in its ability to provide all of these services. Going forward as one company, under one brand, with one point of contact for vendors provides us with an unmatched competitive advantage.



Watch the video below to learn more about the change from Stampede to Exertis Pro AV.

AVN: Besides the obvious marketing changes, what makes Exertis Pro AV different from Stampede?

KK: DCC acquired Stampede in 2018 because Stampede had succeeded in building a global footprint built on the same core philosophy of providing value-added distribution services that go way beyond drop shipping product. The acquisition was, in fact, a marriage of two like-minded companies. The difference really lies in the new-found level of scale and resources that we can now offer our customers as Exertis Pro AV. When Stampede acquired Just Lamps in 2016, the company really became a one-stop access point to a global AV market. Now, as Exertis Pro AV, we offer the same opportunity, but on steroids!

AVN: The rebrand was announced in 2019—your team must have been working hard over the last year. Can you give us insight into what went into the rebrand internally?

KK: All of our vendor-facing business structures remained the same. We made a commitment to making this identity change as seamless as possible for customers. The changes we made all had to do with our public image: website, advertising, email domains, and the like.

We also invested a great deal of time and effort in educating our employees and informing our vendor partners of the many new benefits that will now be available to them to leverage.

AVN: What can integrators expect from Exertis Pro AV in the next six months?

KK: Integrators can expect more sales and marketing program opportunities across all categories of product with built-in financial incentives that make it easier than ever for our partners to grow with us.

AVN: Anything else you'd like to add?

KK: As Exertis Pro AV, we go forward as one company united under one great iconic brand to serve one growing global AV marketplace. As exciting as our past has been, our future holds even more promise for greater success. One mission is accomplished and the next is about to begin!