Exceptional 3D to Exhibit at London's Retail Digital Signage Expo

Exceptional 3D will exhibit at this year’s Retail Digital Signage Expo at London Olympia as part of Retail Design Expo and Retail Business Technology Expo (RBTE) on May 8th - 9th 2017.



The company will be highlighting their new 65” 4K Glasses-Free 3D Portrait Kiosk and along with some of their other 4K products at Booth B53 located in the Grand Hall Gallery.

“We are looking forward to exhibiting as the show brings together the largest gathering of European retailers, brand owners, agencies, distributors, designers and key decision makers all under one roof looking for new ideas and solutions to help market their products”, said Mike Egan President & CEO of Exceptional 3D. Egan continues, "RDSE is great event for us to showcase our exciting new Glasses-Free 3D 4K digital signage technology as we think our disruptive 3D solution is exactly what retailers and brand managers are looking for and fits their marketing budgets."

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Exceptional 3D is a provider of “Glasses-Free” 3D displays and software solutions for digital signage industry. Operating under several patents Exceptional 3D designs precision 3D lenticular lenses to create their auto-stereoscopic display technology for virtually any display size or application. Exceptional 3D solution enables flat-panel displays to highlight amazing ultra-high definition 4K immersive 3D content without the need for 3D glasses, while still being capable of supporting playback of standard 2D content.

It is the company mission to capitalize on the natural evolution of display technology by making their Glasses-Free 3D solution a more cost-effective alternative and mainstream product for the for the fast-growing Digital Signage OOH market. The company offers their 3D displays at comparable cost to 2D screens and trains end users to enable them to create their own 3D content, making the ease to transition from 2D to 3D simple.

Ideal applications for this disruptive 3D display technology is wherever traditional 2D displays are placed which would include vertical markets for retail, transportation, restaurants, stadiums & arenas, cinemas, hospitality, casino gaming and various other applications.