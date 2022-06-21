Everything to Know About Atlona's New Auto-Framing 4K ePTZ Camera

Atlona (opens in new tab)has revealed its latest camera for modern communications and collaboration, the Captivate AT-CAP-FC110. Available immediately, the new enterprise-grade ePTZ (electronic pan-tilt-zoom) camera is ideal for use in video conferencing, distance learning, and other AV applications in huddle rooms and small to medium-sized meeting spaces.

The CAP-FC110 is the second product in Atlona’s new Captivate family of high-performance video conferencing solutions, joining the AT-CAP-SP100 speakerphone in enabling exceptional unified communications (UC) experiences. Universal PC and Mac compatibility through standard UVC 1.1 drivers enables simple, plug-and-play operation with popular soft codec conferencing and UC platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, Google Meet, Amazon Chime, and many more. The camera’s USB interface provides video and audio connectivity as well as power to the device.

The CAP-FC110 delivers high-quality imaging at resolutions up to 4K at 30 Hz, with a generous 110-degree wide horizontal field of view for coverage of compact spaces such as huddle rooms. The camera’s 1/2.8-inch CMOS sensor preserves fine detail and color fidelity, while its dual-element microphone array provides a 16-foot (five meter) audio pickup range.

The CAP-FC110 can automatically reframe the image based on detection of up to six participants and continually adjusts as participants enter or leave the space. This ensures that in-room attendees are always prominently captured and centered in-frame to better replicate in-person meeting experiences and keep remote participants engaged. Manual image positioning is also available through the camera’s fast and responsive ePTZ functions—including 4x digital —with the included handheld IR remote or via USB through compatible apps such as Zoom Rooms. Quick and accurate auto-focus, automatic white balance, and an auto-exposure mode with backlight compensation for low lighting conditions combine with manual picture controls to ensure clear and pleasing visual quality.

The CAP-FC110 camera integrates seamlessly with the CAP-SP100 speakerphone and Atlona’s Omega Series of switching, extension, and video processing solutions to form comprehensive AV systems for conferencing and collaboration in small meeting environments. Together, they offer a robust, single-supplier solution encompassing USB video and audio along with USB and AV extension.

“The CAP-FC110 is the ideal camera for smaller environments where its discreet form factor and wide field of view may make it preferable to a full-sized PTZ camera,” said Paul Krizan, product manager, Atlona. “The CAP-FC110 camera, CAP-SP110 speakerphone, and Omega series AV components work in unison to optimize hybrid meeting experiences for in-room and remote participants, while also simplifying systems design and enabling integrators to specify all of the USB AV endpoints and infrastructure from one trusted vendor—Atlona.”

The CAP-FC110 can be easily installed on a flat-panel display with its adjustable mounting clip, and supports the 1/4-20 UNC screw thread standard for third-party mounting hardware to allow wall installation below a display.