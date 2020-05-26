Event Tech Live 2020 Marries Virtual and Physical

This year's Event Tech Live (ETL) will add five virtual days to its traditional two day tradeshow, the latter of which will still happen while incorporating COVID-19 surety steps overseen by A.C.T. health and safety consultants.

(Image credit: Event Tech Live)

The online portion of the event will take place Nov. 2-6, and the physical event will be held Nov. 4-5 at The Old Truman Brewery in London.

ETL's expanded virtual platform—the show introduced a hybrid arm last year—means the 2020 model will deliver more content, more engagement, and more business value through meetings in-person and online across a full working week, according to show organizers.

"There is no doubt that COVID-19 has accelerated our plans to go fully hybrid just as we have seen many events around the globe pivot to online-only to keep their community connected and provide value for their sponsors," said Adam Parry, co-founder, ETL.

“We are at a slight advantage having vast knowledge of the event tech landscape together with experience of what can—or sometimes can’t—work," he added. "What's most exciting to me is using this opportunity to push the boundaries, to once again experiment with the formula of an exhibition."

For more information about ETL, eventtechlive.com/.