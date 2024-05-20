Erin's Tips for InfoComm Newcomers, Edu Sessions and HETMA

Erin Maher-Moran doesn't get hangry at InfoComm, find out why.

Erin Maher-Moran on InfoComm 2024
AV/IT industry veteran Erin Maher-Moran, CTS, DMC-E, Multimedia Services manager at Johns Hopkins University, and vice chair of the Board of Directors at HETMA, shares her insight and tips about InfoComm 2024. 

"With InfoComm24 just around the corner, HETMA is busy finalizing the details for our booth that is a unique one on the show floor. As an end user group, we have no products to sell, so our booth is set up as an oasis for higher ed technology managers and friends to take a moment to connect with other higher ed AV/IT professionals from around the country—and even the world. It’s a great opportunity to find out about HETMA’s initiatives and programs and of course, become a member if they aren’t already!  We will be hosting a happy hour each afternoon while DJ Carbon plays music that will make everyone feel like they are back in college." 

InfoComm Newcomer Tips

Maher-Moran has a few pieces of advice for those newcomers to InfoComm this year. 

Drink lots of water. It’s very dry in Las Vegas and even though it is cool in the convention center, you’ll want to stay hydrated. 

Wear comfy shoes. The show floor is huge and especially with things being separated across the West and Central Halls, you’ll do a lot of walking. 

Plan carefully. It is so tempting to over pack your schedule with education opportunities, booth tours, and events. Be sure to give yourself some breaks and downtime, plus build in walking time if you need to go from one hall to the other.

Bring snacks. I rarely schedule enough free time for me to grab real food so having something to snack on keeps me from getting hangry. 

Knowledge Share

Maher-Moran is a frequent AV/IT industry panelist. "This year I am excited about sharing some of my knowledge during the HETMA Education Summit (PW01 - Monday, June 10, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm and Tuesday, June 11 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm) and on the Technology Innovation stage for the Trend Forecast: Learning session (TI16 – Wednesday, June 12, from 4:00 – 4:45 pm).  As always, I am looking forward to seeing all of my #AVFriends as well as making new ones. Be sure to stop by the HETMA Booth (#C5651) and say HI!"

