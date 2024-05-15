Don't Be Square–Go to the Sphere

AV Technology and Systems Contractor News has covered every pixel of the Sphere in Las Vegas since well before it opened. Am I as addicted and enthralled by its presence as a kid at a candy factory? Yes. Is it because it is the biggest shiny object? No. But it is. When I found out there would be an exclusive event, An Evening at Sphere, on Tuesday, June 11, during InfoComm, I set my sights on scoring an invitation. I reached out to our friends at AVI Systems, and they shared the following about the event (and my invitation [smilely emoji]):

"When the experts at AVI Systems engage with a customer, the outcome usually includes new ways to use technology to create more human impact. AVI does this by providing integrated solutions across a broad field of technologies and platforms, including audiovisual, unified collaboration, Microsoft services, digital media, broadcast, and visualization solutions.

In June, the AV universe will descend on InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas. Organized by AVIXA, the annual event is the most influential industry trade show in North America, drawing more than 40,000 attendees from 110 countries. It’s the ideal place for AVI Systems to share its deep expertise and capabilities.

This year, InfoComm organizers and AVI Systems coordinated with Sphere management to host an exclusive opening reception at Sphere on June 11. Invited guests will have access to the Atrium of Sphere to experience holographic art installations, chat with interactive robots, and experience 22nd-century technologies. At 8 p.m. all guests at the opening reception will view “Postcards from Earth,” a 50-minute multisensory film shown on the world’s largest hi-def screen. Attendees will include VIPs from InfoComm as well as AVI Systems’ customers and technology partners.

In addition, AVI will have its largest exhibit space on the InfoComm show floor (booth #C7087), where staff will share modern workplace technology solutions designed to enhance engagement and collaboration. AVI is also involved in the creation and support of technologies used at the InfoComm Esports Live 2.0 venue on the show floor. Here collegiate Esports teams will compete each day in live action and attendees can see the future of gaming firsthand.

AVI’s multinational customers and organizations operating on Microsoft Teams platforms are also invited to visit the AVI | GPA Global Lounge (N242). Speakers from Microsoft will share insights about Microsoft Teams and Places as well as other solutions designed to enhance collaboration.

When visiting AVI Systems at InfoComm 2024, attendees will learn how the company leads the industry in enhancing AV ecosystems that achieve communication and collaboration objectives."

I am grateful to AVI Systems for an invitation to the event. If you are as excited as I am about the prospect of experiencing Sphere, here’s where you can get the details. Seriously, don’t be square!

[Check out the InfoComm 2024 Impulses]